Monday, November 01, 2021
Sameer Wankhede to meet NCSC chairperson in Delhi, submit caste documents

Manharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 1:15:25 pm
sameer wankhede ncb mumbai drugs case, sameer wankhede caste issueNCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede at the NCB office in New Delhi on October 26. (PTI Photo)

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai zonal head, will meet National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla here on Monday to present his original caste documents to prove that he is a Dalit, sources said.

Wankhede will meet Sampla at the NCSC office here at around 12 pm, sources said.

Wankhede is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Nawab Malik stands by his claim, asserts Sameer Wankhede is Muslim by birth

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness in the case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Khan.

Manharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Among other things, he has accused the officer of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination.

Athawale expresses solidarity with Wankhede, says Malik targeting him

Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, although the latter has denied it

On Sunday, Arun Halder, vice chairman of the NCSC had come out in Wankhede’s support, saying the officer is doing good work and making his department proud, but a minister has launched a personal attack against him and his family members.

Halder also visited Wankhede’s residence in Mumbai.

