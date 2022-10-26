scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Gods on currency: Kejriwal has taken a U-turn, trying to be a bhakt, says BJP’s Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra said Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth, would never forgive Arvind Kejriwal, who he claimed had "stolen money" from the poor through the "liquor mafia".

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File)

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making a U-turn in politics and trying to become a “bhakt“. His comments came on the same day Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to add the pictures of  Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes to bring “prosperity” to the country.

“The same Arvind Kejriwal who was saying in a press conference a few days back that you will be put in jail if you celebrate Diwali even by mistake, is today suddenly speaking on Lakshmi and Ganesh ji. Diwali is a festival of Lakshmi and Ganesh. The one who threatened jail over Diwali celebrations is now taking a U-turn and creating drama,” Patra said.

Referring to an old tweet by Kejriwal, Patra added, “Whenever we celebrate Diwali, the puja begins by making a swastika symbol. (Kejriwal) shared a meme on wiping that symbol with a broom. That tweet is available in the public domain. The same man is today trying to be a bhakt.”

More from Delhi

Taking another jibe at Kejriwal, the BJP leader said Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth, would never forgive him. “Your colleague Manish Sisodia has earned so much money through the liquor mafia, Goddess Laxmi is never going to forgive you for stealing the money of poor,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:50:23 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC grants bail to man convicted for raping woman he met on ‘Tinder’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement