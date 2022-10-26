Gods on currency: Kejriwal has taken a U-turn, trying to be a bhakt, says BJP’s Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making a U-turn in politics and trying to become a “bhakt“. His comments came on the same day Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to add the pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes to bring “prosperity” to the country.

“The same Arvind Kejriwal who was saying in a press conference a few days back that you will be put in jail if you celebrate Diwali even by mistake, is today suddenly speaking on Lakshmi and Ganesh ji. Diwali is a festival of Lakshmi and Ganesh. The one who threatened jail over Diwali celebrations is now taking a U-turn and creating drama,” Patra said.

Referring to an old tweet by Kejriwal, Patra added, “Whenever we celebrate Diwali, the puja begins by making a swastika symbol. (Kejriwal) shared a meme on wiping that symbol with a broom. That tweet is available in the public domain. The same man is today trying to be a bhakt.”

Taking another jibe at Kejriwal, the BJP leader said Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth, would never forgive him. “Your colleague Manish Sisodia has earned so much money through the liquor mafia, Goddess Laxmi is never going to forgive you for stealing the money of poor,” he said.