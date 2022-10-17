AAP glorying corruption, says Sambit Patra after Manish Sisodia’s ‘roadshow’

The BJP Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “glorifying corruption” and said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a “roadshow” despite being accused of corruption in the liquor policy.

He was referring to Sisodia’s visit to Rajghat (Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial) along with several party supporters ahead of going to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi Monday morning. The CBI had summoned Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “I was personally hurt when I saw the TV… In all channels, I could see the glorification of corrupt Manish Sisodia…there was a speech being given, Manish Sisodia was garlanded and he was going to Rajghat in an open car.”

“I will appeal to the countrymen to not glorify corruption, there should never be the glorification of corruption. No children should get a message that they could be a hero through corruption. No one in this country should ever feel that I can be a glorious personality or hero through corruption,” Patra said.

“And this is what the AAP is trying to do, to convert a vice into victory, in which we don’t have to participate, we have to show the truth,” he said.

The Delhi Police stopped AAP leaders, including Atishi, and other party workers, from following Sisodia to the CBI office. “I visited Gandhi Samadhi and took aashirwad from Bapu. Bapu was also arrested and stopped from doing good. They raided my house, bank locker and searched every single corner and found nothing against me,” Sisodia said.