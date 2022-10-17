scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

AAP glorying corruption, says Sambit Patra after Manish Sisodia’s ‘roadshow’

The BJP spokesperson was referring to Sisodia's visit to Rajghat along with several party supporters ahead of going to the CBI headquarters Monday morning.

sambit patra"I will appeal to the countrymen to not glorify corruption, there should never be the glorification of corruption," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The BJP Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “glorifying corruption” and said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a “roadshow” despite being accused of corruption in the liquor policy.

He was referring to Sisodia’s visit to Rajghat (Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial) along with several party supporters ahead of going to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi Monday morning. The CBI had summoned Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “I was personally hurt when I saw the TV… In all channels, I could see the glorification of corrupt Manish Sisodia…there was a speech being given, Manish Sisodia was garlanded and he was going to Rajghat in an open car.”

“I will appeal to the countrymen to not glorify corruption, there should never be the glorification of corruption. No children should get a message that they could be a hero through corruption. No one in this country should ever feel that I can be a glorious personality or hero through corruption,” Patra said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

“And this is what the AAP is trying to do, to convert a vice into victory, in which we don’t have to participate, we have to show the truth,” he said.

More from Delhi

The Delhi Police stopped AAP leaders, including Atishi, and other party workers, from following Sisodia to the CBI office. “I visited Gandhi Samadhi and took aashirwad from Bapu. Bapu was also arrested and stopped from doing good. They raided my house, bank locker and searched every single corner and found nothing against me,” Sisodia said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 05:57:01 pm
Next Story

In Nashik, a pani puri stall run by hearing, speech-impaired couple wins praise for cleanliness

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement