Samaypur Badli murders: Prime accused spotted in CCTV footage, say cops

A day after a woman and her three children — aged 3, 5 and 7 — were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, police on Thursday said that the woman’s husband, who is the prime accused in the case, has been captured in a CCTV camera fleeing the spot in an e-rickshaw.
According to the police, the husband, identified as Munchun Kewat, walked from his house towards Bhalswa Dairy before hopping on an e-rickshaw. “He was seen boarding the e-rickshaw and heading towards Swaroop Nagar,” an officer said.
Police said they were informed regarding the murders on Wednesday. A police team rushed to their house in Chandan Park near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.
“The bodies of three girls and a woman were found with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon inside a ground-floor room of the house,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said. Police had identified the woman as Anita.
The family hailed from Patna district in Bihar.
