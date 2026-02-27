Samaypur Badli murders: Prime accused spotted in CCTV footage, say cops

Police investigate at a house where four members of a family, including a woman and her three daughters, were allegedly found dead with their throats slit, in the Siraspur area of North West district of Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. The woman's husband is missing and suspected to be involved in the case, police said. (PTI Photo)

A day after a woman and her three children — aged 3, 5 and 7 — were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, police on Thursday said that the woman’s husband, who is the prime accused in the case, has been captured in a CCTV camera fleeing the spot in an e-rickshaw.

According to the police, the husband, identified as Munchun Kewat, walked from his house towards Bhalswa Dairy before hopping on an e-rickshaw. “He was seen boarding the e-rickshaw and heading towards Swaroop Nagar,” an officer said.

Police said they were informed regarding the murders on Wednesday. A police team rushed to their house in Chandan Park near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.