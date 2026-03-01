Samaypur Badli: Man arrested from Rajasthan for murdering wife, 3 children

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after three girls – aged 3, 5 and 7 – and their mother were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, their father was arrested for the murders from Kishangarh in Rajasthan on Saturday.
Since the murders on February 25, Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, had been absconding. Police said around 15 teams were tracking Kewat.
“He will be produced before court for police custody,” said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.
Police said they are verifying Kewat’s motive behind killing his family and the sequence of events that led to the murders.
Sources in the police indicated that Kewat had taken a large loan from a loan shark in Bihar, which he was unable to repay. “Kewat said the man would call and threaten to kill him… He had also taken a small loan from his father-in-law,” a senior police officer said.
Police suspect the inability to pay the loans may have led Kewat to murder his family.
The officer said that when they tried to call the loan shark in Bihar, the number was found switched off.
The family, hailing from Patna district, lived in a double-storey building at Chandan Park near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in a narrow dug-up lane of Samaypur Badli – mostly occupied by families employed at Azadpur Mandi. The family of five lived in room 2, sandwiched between two other rooms of a ground floor flat.
A day after the murders, police had caught Kewat fleeing the crime scene in an e-rickshaw on CCTV camera footage. Police had earlier suspected he may have fled to Patna.
