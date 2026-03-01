Samaypur Badli: Man arrested from Rajasthan for murdering wife, 3 children

A man accused of killing his wife and three young daughters in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli has been arrested from Kishangarh in Rajasthan.

Days after three girls – aged 3, 5 and 7 – and their mother were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, their father was arrested for the murders from Kishangarh in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Since the murders on February 25, Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, had been absconding. Police said around 15 teams were tracking Kewat.

“He will be produced before court for police custody,” said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Police said they are verifying Kewat’s motive behind killing his family and the sequence of events that led to the murders.

Sources in the police indicated that Kewat had taken a large loan from a loan shark in Bihar, which he was unable to repay. “Kewat said the man would call and threaten to kill him… He had also taken a small loan from his father-in-law,” a senior police officer said.