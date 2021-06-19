Samajwadi Party leader who appeared in Facebook Live with elderly Ghaziabad man arrested

In the video, the elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, had alleged that men who assaulted him offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, who appeared in a Facebook Live alongside a Ghaziabad man who alleged a communal attack on him, has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police. In an FIR, police had alleged that Idrisi “attempted to give the incident a communal colour”.

“A team of Ghaziabad Police traced the location of Idris to Delhi. He was arrested from near LNJP hospital and will be brought to the Loni Border police station for further questioning. We are in the process of gathering more facts about the case and a decision on his custody will be taken soon,” said Amit Pathak, SSP Ghaziabad.

In the video, the elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, had alleged that men who assaulted him offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, police have said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a “tabeez (amulet)” that they believed did not work. The arrested accused have been identified as Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu.

The FIR against the SP leader had been filed under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (act intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult), 505 (mischief) and 120B (conspiracy), and section 67 of the IT Act.

The FIR filed at Loni Border police station alleged: “The accused made an unnecessary video with the complainant and, without verifying the facts of the case, carried out religious discussions on his Facebook, which spread animosity in the community. The accused attempted to give the incident a communal colour and disturb the societal balance. This act hurt religious sentiments. The particular act presented a threat to law and order and tried to divide between Hindus and Muslim community.”

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Idrisi had said: “Police are saying there is an issue concerning a tabeez. Assuming this is right, the person can approach the police. But to cut someone’s beard is appalling. There is politics being played over this issue and many parties are trying to get involved. I just want justice for him. Till my last breath, I will only repeat what he told me. I am already getting threats and preparations are being made to arrest me since the government is now involved.”