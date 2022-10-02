scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU ‘but stable’

Yadav (82) has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon for a while now.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in the afternoon after his condition deteriorated. (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved to the ICU of a private hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

Yadav (82) has been admitted to Medanta in Gurgaon for a while now. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in the afternoon after his condition deteriorated. His son, Akhilesh Yadav; daughter-in-law, Dimple Yadav; and some other family members reached the hospital in the evening.

The party issued a statement through its official Twitter handle. “Respected leader is admitted in the ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, his condition is stable. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors,” it tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted wishing for his recovery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...

“I have learnt of former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorating through the media. I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

More from Delhi

Nearly a month ago, on September 6, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on Yadav at the hospital.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:01:57 pm
Next Story

Ahmedabad: Drop in AMC-run regional language medium schools despite NEP push for mother tongue

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement