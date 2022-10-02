Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU ‘but stable’

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was moved to the ICU of a private hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

Yadav (82) has been admitted to Medanta in Gurgaon for a while now. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in the afternoon after his condition deteriorated. His son, Akhilesh Yadav; daughter-in-law, Dimple Yadav; and some other family members reached the hospital in the evening.

The party issued a statement through its official Twitter handle. “Respected leader is admitted in the ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, his condition is stable. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors,” it tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted wishing for his recovery.

“I have learnt of former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorating through the media. I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Nearly a month ago, on September 6, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on Yadav at the hospital.