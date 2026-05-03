Salon worker poisons wife, 4 children in Gurgaon before suicide attempt

The police are exploring the possibility of domestic disputes or financial distress (Image generated using AI).

A man in his 30s allegedly murdered his wife and four children by poisoning them before attempting to end his own life at his house in the Wazirpur village of Gurgaon late Saturday night, police sources said Sunday.

According to officers, the accused, Nasim, who works at a salon, is currently undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.

The police control room received a call around 9.30 pm regarding the bodies of the woman and four children found inside their house. Investigators suspect the murders took place after 9 pm.

Senior police officers, along with forensic and crime-scene teams, arrived at the scene to inspect the premises. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and the family members of the deceased were informed.