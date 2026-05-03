Salon worker poisons wife, 4 children in Gurgaon before suicide attempt

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A man in his 30s allegedly murdered his wife and four children by poisoning them before attempting to end his own life at his house in the Wazirpur village of Gurgaon late Saturday night, police sources said Sunday.
According to officers, the accused, Nasim, who works at a salon, is currently undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.
The police control room received a call around 9.30 pm regarding the bodies of the woman and four children found inside their house. Investigators suspect the murders took place after 9 pm.
Senior police officers, along with forensic and crime-scene teams, arrived at the scene to inspect the premises. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and the family members of the deceased were informed.
The motive behind the killings is still under investigation, with police exploring the possibility of domestic disputes or financial distress.
“The accused is currently stable and fit, but only after the doctors formally discharge him will we take him for questioning. Further action will be taken after his statement, and the post-mortem findings are on record,” said Gurgaon police spokesperson Assistant Sub Inspector Sandeep Kumar.
“He has three girls and a boy, was from Uttar Pradesh, and has been living on rent. No motive has come out so far,” ASI Kumar added.
In a similar incident from July last year in Faridabad, a man from Bihar died by suicide along with his sons aged 3, 6, 9 and 10.
Manoj Mahto, 36, the father, was a daily-wage labourer, and allegedly suspected his wife of unfaithfulness based on her statement after the deaths, the police then said. He allegedly told his wife in the afternoon that he was taking their four sons to a park near their house in Subhash Colony, Faridabad.
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