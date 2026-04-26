My sons are gone, want to move on: Father of brothers killed in UP Police encounter

Wastik had come into the spotlight in February after he was attacked by brothers Gulfam and Zeeshan.

Nearly two months after two brothers from Ghaziabad were killed in police encounters following their alleged involvement in the stabbing of YouTuber Salim Wastik, the family of the deceased said on Saturday that they want to move on.

The Delhi Police, earlier in the day, had arrested Wastik in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy in a case dating back nearly two decades. Wastik had come into the spotlight in February after he was attacked by brothers Gulfam and Zeeshan. After they were killed, police had said the brothers had allegedly opened fire on a police team, prompting retaliatory action.