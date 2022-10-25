scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Sale of adulterated liquor: Multiple locations raided in Delhi, four arrested

Excise officials said the accused filled empty bottles of imported liquor with the adulterated alcohol and sold it. The raids were held in Karol Bagh, Rani Bagh and Maidan Garhi.

The excise department said the enforcement team seized 69 bottles of high-end liquor at first. (File/representational)

Following multiple search operations carried out during the festival season, the Delhi Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) arrested four people and registered three FIRs in different parts of the city for illegally storing, preparing and selling adulterated liquor, officials said.

The raids took place a few days ahead of Diwali, according to officials, and the arrested accused have been identified as Vikram from Mundka, Jaipal Singh from Hargovind Enclave, Mohit Kumar of Maidan Garhi, and Renuka Malhotra from Rani Bagh. “The accused filled the empty imported liquor bottles with the low-brand IMFL and sold them to different persons. They have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” an official said.

“Teams of EIB under the supervision of ACP Rajesh Meena conducted raids in different parts of Delhi which led to the unearthing of a racket involved in preparing, stocking and selling of adulterated liquor. The team received information and conducted raids in Karol Bagh, Rani Bagh and Maidan Garhi,” a senior excise official said.

The excise department said the enforcement team seized 69 bottles of high-end liquor at first. “On interrogation, an accused revealed that he purchased liquor from Mohit and then stocked more bottles in his friend’s house,” he added.

More from Delhi

During multiple raids, officials recovered 19 more bottles of liquor from Rani Bagh, 23 bottles of high-end liquor, eight bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 20 empty bottles of Chivas Regal from their possession.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:25:41 am
