Salary pending for 4 months, Delhi University’s DDU college staff raise concerns

Salary irregularities among teaching and non-teaching staff, limited infrastructure funding, inadequacy to bear miscellaneous charges such as water and electricity — teachers and staff of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, who have been protesting for the past three days, raised apprehensions regarding the institution’s future.

Funded by the Delhi government, the college has so far received 10 electricity disconnection notices from BSES and three notices to disconnect water supply, said the staff union. Payments for security and sanitation have not been made in the past six months.

President of DDUC’s staff union, Pradip Kumar Jha, claimed that Rs 67.17 crore was requested by the college but the government sanctioned about Rs 42 crore. The staff union claimed there is a deficit of Rs 25.17 crore (37.40%) in the 2022-23 financial year.

“This is the third day of our protest. We have held protests regarding this issue earlier as well, but since students face a learning loss, we go back to teaching,” he told The Indian Express.

“A general body meeting will be held at 10 am on Monday to decide the next course of action,” said Jha.

Teachers claim they have not been paid salaries for the past four months. “We are moving into the fifth month without salaries. This vicious cycle of delaying funds… should stop. We never faced such problems until 2019,” claimed another teacher from the college who did not wish to be named.

The college has 122 teaching staff, 75 non-teaching staff and 25 security guards and 3,200 students. Teachers of 12 other colleges funded by the government have also claimed they have been facing irregular salary payment for the past three years. The Delhi government did not respond to queries seeking comment.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs also staged a sit-in protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house against non-payment of salaries and allowances over the last five months to the 12 colleges.