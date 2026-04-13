‘My salary increased by Rs 39 last year’: Voices from Noida’s angry garment workers

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As a four-day-long protest by garment workers in Noida Phase 2 took a violent turn on Monday morning, with incidents of stone pelting, vandalism and arson being reported, several protesters had just one thing to say: their salaries are barely enough to meet living expenses.
The protests started on Friday. Workers who took part in it are engaged in the industry and export business.
From an 18-year-old from Sambhal to a 28-year-old from Bihar, The Indian Express speaks to three workers who were part of the demonstrations:
Surender Kashyap (18)
Works for Anubhav Apparels in Noida’s Sector 49 as a measurement checker
Hails from Sambhal, UP
Kashyap pointed out that salaries of workers in Manesar, near Gurgaon, have been increased to Rs 20,000 for eight hours of work. “So why not ours?”
“I earn Rs 13,000, pay rent of Rs 4,000… a gas cylinder now costs Rs 400, how should we manage?” he asked.
He also said the target set by his employer is very unrealistic. “They set a target for 70 pieces an hour and if we don’t supply, they humiliate us. For years, they have given a mere Rs 320 hike… They force us to work at night… If we’re unwell, they say don’t come next time. And if we don’t work on Sunday, they threaten to fire us.”
Rahul (25)
Works in the export line
Hails from Kannauj, UP
Rahul has been doing the job since 2018. He is married, with two children aged three and one.
“I earn Rs 13,500 — I do not save anything and can’t send any money home. I have to pay Rs 5,000 for room rent, Rs 4,000 for ration. Some money is deducted for PF, so I’m only left with Rs 3,000 in the end to feed my family of 4. How can I manage? How do I educate my children?” said Rahul
“Last year, my salary was increased by just Rs 39! The HR doesn’t listen to us.
Muhammad Noor Alam (28)
Does kaarigari work
Hails from Sitamarhi, Bihar
“I earn Rs 20,000 but can’t save anything… I can’t even send a single penny to my mother. It all goes into meeting my daily expenses as everything is expensive,” said Alam.
He said he earlier used to buy rice for Rs 15 per kg. “We chose this government, thinking prices would come down. Now, we’re getting a big cylinder for Rs 5,000 on the black market. Even if the current problem is because of the war, what about prices of other things, apart from cylinders, going up? We’re not getting cylinders as well now,” he added.
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