‘My salary increased by Rs 39 last year’: Voices from Noida’s angry garment workers

As a four-day-long protest by garment workers in Noida Phase 2 took a violent turn on Monday morning, with incidents of stone pelting, vandalism and arson being reported, several protesters had just one thing to say: their salaries are barely enough to meet living expenses.

The protests started on Friday. Workers who took part in it are engaged in the industry and export business.

From an 18-year-old from Sambhal to a 28-year-old from Bihar, The Indian Express speaks to three workers who were part of the demonstrations:

Surender Kashyap (18)

Works for Anubhav Apparels in Noida’s Sector 49 as a measurement checker

Hails from Sambhal, UP