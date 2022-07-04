scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Salary hike okayed, Delhi MLAs, ministers will be paid 67% more

The basic pay of the MLAs and ministers will now increase from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 and allowances like travelling, telephone bills and others will go up to Rs 90,000.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:53:45 pm
While backing the proposal in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the success of any institution depends on talent and their salary is an integral part of this talent. (PTI/File)

The Delhi Assembly Monday passed five bills to increase the salaries and allowances of ministers, MLAs, and others by 66.67 per cent. The proposal will now be sent to the President and once it is approved, the salaries of the legislators and others will increase from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000, including all allowances.

The basic pay of the MLAs and ministers will now increase from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 and allowances like travelling, telephone bills and others will go up to Rs 90,000.

About five different bills were tabled on the first day of the two-day Delhi Assembly session to increase the salaries of the chief minister, MLAs, Chief Whip, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and the Leader of Opposition. The bills were passed after three hours of debate and discussion by the members of the Legislative Assembly. The decision to increase the salary was backed by all members, including the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

While backing the proposal in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The proposal is to increase the basic salary of the members from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. The success of any institution depends on talent and their salary is an integral part of this talent. We get our salaries from the taxpayers, so we should thank the public for the increment in the salaries from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000.”

The Assembly members also said that the legislators in Delhi are the lowest paid in the entire country. The bill was also backed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, AAP legislator and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj, and others.

According to officials, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the bill to hike the salaries of MLAs by 66.67 per cent a few days ago. Now, the file will be sent to the Centre for final approval.

The salary of members of the Delhi Assembly will be increased after a gap of 11 years. Proposals were sent earlier by the AAP government but they were not approved by the Centre.

