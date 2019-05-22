Salary for 2 months credited, Hindu Rao docs call off strike

Doctors at Hindu Rao hospital called off their strike on Tuesday, after their salary for two months was credited to their accounts. Over 400 of the hospital’s resident doctors had been on a partial strike for the last four days, as they had not received their salary for three months. On Monday, they had called for a complete shutdown of work.

North MCD officials said they could not pay the money, as they had not received over Rs 200 crore from the Delhi government, as per the Finance Commission’s recommendations. Union Minister Vijay Goel also joined the striking doctors on Tuesday morning, and asked the medical superintendent to ensure they got their salaries.

A senior North MCD official said the strike is over, but the corporation’s financial condition is such that a similar situation could arise again if long-term measures are not taken to increase finances. The corporation earns around Rs 1,000 crore annually through property tax, toll tax, advertising and parking, and its salary expenses for a month is around Rs 350 crore. In such a scenario, he suggested that MCDs should transfer bigger hospitals to the Central government, and focus on improving healthcare in its dispensaries.

The North MCD owns the Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Gandhi, Girdhari Lal hospitals and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine & Tuberculosis. A proposal to transfer these hospitals to the Central government was brought twice previously in MCD meetings, but was never implemented.