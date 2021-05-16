Salary dues of frontline workers till April will be cleared: North MCD Mayor

Several employees have said they haven’t been paid for the last two-three months. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Salary dues of frontline workers – including sanitation and health staff, nurses and doctors – till April will be cleared, said North Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday. Several employees have said they haven’t been paid for the last two-three months.

Prakash said if the money promised comes on time, transfer of salaries would begin.

The statement comes after the Delhi government Saturday released Rs 1,051 crore to the three municipal corporations “for payment of salaries of its employees”. As per a government statement, Rs 366.9 crore was given to East MCD, Rs 432.8 crore to North MCD and Rs 251.6 crore to South MCD.

While salaries of North MCD workers have been delayed, the South and East MCDs, which have lower expenses, have managed to pay salaries on time.

Prakash said while salary dues of frontline workers will be cleared, that of other employees (including officers and senior staff) will take a while. He added that the corporation would receive funds from parking and other sources in the days ahead, following which other outstanding dues will be cleared.

The North body employs a total of around 50,000 people – around 17,000 safai karmacharis, 8,000 teachers, 5,000 healthcare workers, and subordinate and higher officials. It also employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors and 1,500 nursing officers across five medical facilities.

Over the last year, North MCD employees have been protesting against non-payment of salaries. In March, doctors of North MCD deferred an indefinite mass casual leave in response to non-payment of salaries to cater to the sudden spike in the number of Covid cases.

Manju Lata, a nurse at Kasturba Hospital, said she and her entire family have tested positive for Covid. “This pattern of holding protests and building pressure to get salary should come to an end. In this time of the pandemic, almost every health worker has a family member affected by Covid, leading to increase in grief as well as expenses,” she said.