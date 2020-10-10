Salary delay: Hindu Rao staff threaten to stop work

Covid services in North Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital may be hit as resident doctors Friday threatened to withdraw from work. (File Photo)

Covid services in North Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital may be hit as resident doctors Friday threatened to withdraw from work if their salaries, unpaid for around three months, are not disbursed in 48 hours.

“This is in all physiological and psychical ways too dispiriting and heart-wrecking and we would like to regrettably disengage from the Covid facility…,” the doctors said in a letter to administration.

President of the Hindu Rao Resident Doctors’ Association, Abhimanyu Sardana, said that even if the administration invokes the Pandemic Act, the RDA will place its defence that it is not stopping the hospital from running the service but only saying that resident doctors would not be able to give their services.

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash visited the hospital: “We are paying those having lesser salaries first; we will ensure salary of doctors is also given soon.”

“Many people were earlier not paid pensions. Rs 51 crore was disbursed recently for that and Rs 74 crore was released from the General Provident Fund. Similarly, as soon as we receive Rs 8 crore more from other heads, they will also be paid,” he said.

Doctors and nurses holding placards with messages like “doctors are also human beings”, “aata hai na daal hai ghar pe bura haal hai”, “you call us heroes, don’t treat us like zeroes” have been seen outside Hindu Rao hospital for past five days now.

Apart from Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity hospital and Rajan Babu Institute fall under the North MCD, as do 21 dispensaries.

