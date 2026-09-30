20-day salary cut for ‘misconduct’, Delhi court staffer cites 10,000-case workload

Kalpana was assigned to work in the Reader’s place so the entire workload pertaining to 10,000 cases fell on the two Assistant Ahlmads. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

Kalpana, 23, who has been working at Delhi’s Rohini Courts since last December as an Assistant Ahlmad, found herself facing a penalty for alleged misconduct that would cost her 20 days’ salary.

In an order dated September 25, Judicial Magistrate First Class Reetika Jain, in whose court Kalpana is posted, wrote that the Ahlmad had not performed her duties and had issued wrong summons, wrong non-bailable warrants and had created false reports among other lapses.

Then the Ahlmad challenged the order, through a retired judge.

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Advocate Manmohan Sharma, a former Principal Judge (Family Court), argued before the Sessions Court that the Magistrate court order was a “gross violation of the principle of natural justice”. Sharma contended that the court staff was not given an opportunity to be heard to comment on the allegations.