Salaries of Delhi govt ministers, Leader of Opposition set to increase to Rs 1.70 lakh

The monthly salary of Delhi government ministers is set to increase from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000 under the revised pay structure approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Cabinet.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, and the Leader of Opposition will also be entitled to the same salary structure and allowances as ministers.

The revised pay structure will come into effect after it is cleared in the Assembly. Delhi has seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.

However, the Centre has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal for increase of salary every year for MLAs and ministers. There are 70 MLAs in the Assembly — 62 from AAP and eight from BJP.

According to the break-up of the pay components, the basic salary of ministers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month; daily allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500; constituency allowance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 per month; secretarial assistance of Rs 25,000 per month; and sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

The ministers will additionally get Rs 1 lakh annually for travelling within India; Rs 30,000 per month for two data entry operators; Rs 12 lakh advance for purchase of a vehicle; Rs 1 lakh in each term for the purchase of computers; laptops and mobile phones. They will continue to get reimbursed for electricity consumption of up to 3,000 units per month, 700 litres of petrol, and two home orderlies.

They are also entitled to “free medical treatment and/or reimbursement and free accommodation in all hospitals run by the government and all other panel or referral hospitals empanelled or declared as such by the government” upon paying a monthly fee of Rs 1,000.

The MHA had approved the revised pay structure in March 2020. However, the Delhi government deferred the implementation of the hike in view of the Covid-19 situation, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

As reported previously, salaries of MLAs have been hiked from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000 per month, excluding reimbursements. Moreover, the annual amount for travelling within India has been raised from 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, loan for purchase of vehicles from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, while pension amount has been revised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 per month.

However, even in this case, the new pay structure will be implemented only after the passage of the proposal in the assembly.

The Delhi Cabinet had on August 3 accepted the revised pay structure for MLAs. “The restriction imposed by the Centre has forced Delhi’s MLAs to be amongst the lowest-earning MLAs in the country whereas MLAs of states ruled by the BJP and the Congress earn around 1.5 to 2 times the amount the MLAs of Delhi will earn. The salary of Delhi’s MLAs hasn’t increased since 2011 and the Delhi government had requested the MHA that the salary of Delhi’s MLAs be at par with MLAs of other states. However, the MHA refused to do so,” the government had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Congress Delhi chief Anil Kumar demanded that the Union Home Ministry reject the MLAs’ salary hike proposal, as there was no reason for such a huge increase in these pandemic times. “While the Delhi government always claims fund crunch when it comes to paying wages of sanitation workers, there seems to be no hurdles in hiking salaries of MLAs,” he said.