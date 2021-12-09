Delhi: Salaries due for three months, North MCD teachers stage protest outside BJP office

Teachers from BJP governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation protested outside Delhi BJP’s headquarters Thursday, demanding payment of salaries that are due for the past three months.

Shikshak Nyay Manch president Kuldeep Khatri said that the teachers have not been paid since September. “On the one hand they say padhega India tabhi toh badhega India and then they don’t give salary to teachers. Can the leaders of the corporation run their house without salary for three months?” he said.

“We didn’t get paid during Diwali either. We worked during Covid for distribution of ration. In the politics of the city it is the employees who are facing all the problems,” he said.

There have been around ten protests by teachers alone in North MCD over the issue of salaries. Another 20 protests by different sections like doctors, sanitation workers, nurses, and other staff of MCD have been held over the same issues.

Mukesh Balhara, a teacher at Rohini school of North MCD, said, “I have Rs 800 left in my account and my daughter is in Class 12. The school has said that if I don’t pay her fees, they will not let her write exams. I have given an undertaking in the school that I will clear the dues by the end of December. We have to go through such humiliations.”

There are 714 schools in North MCD in which 7,500 teachers are enrolled. Children from weaker economic backgrounds mostly study in MCD schools. The schools are presently closed and classes are being held online.

“We do not even have money to recharge our phones to teach children,” Balhara said. “And somehow even if we manage our recharge what would we do if the phone stops functioning. Teachers are not even in a financial position to buy a new phone.”

Former mayor and councillor in North MCD Jai Prakash who had gone to meet the protesting teachers said that in a week’s time the teachers would receive their pending dues.

“On Friday a month’s salary would be released and soon the remaining salary would also be released,” he said.