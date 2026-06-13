Saket G Block Metro station work begins

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity across several residential, commercial and institutional areas of South Delhi. (Express Photo)

Preliminary construction work for the proposed Saket G Block Metro station – a key interchange on Delhi Metro’s upcoming Golden Line corridor – has started, with activities related to the substructure, including piling, pile cap construction and pier works, currently underway, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

The station is part of the 8.385-km Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block section of the Golden Line, which is scheduled to be completed by June 2029. The corridor will have eight stations – Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash I, Chirag Dilli, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Court, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block.

According to a DMRC spokesperson, the integrated interchange station at Saket G Block will be elevated and provide paid-area connectivity through a common concourse. It will have four platforms, including an island platform, facilitating movement in both directions and allowing seamless transfers between Metro corridors. They added that the corridor is expected to improve connectivity across several residential, commercial and institutional areas of South Delhi. Localities around Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli, Pushp Vihar and Saket will get direct Metro access, while schools, government offices and business districts along the route are also expected to benefit.