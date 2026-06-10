‘Dumb phone’, Rs 1.8 crore contract: Saket building collapse probe reveals fresh details

A few days before the building collapsed, excavation work was carried out in its basement to install a water tank. The police suspect that this may have further weakened the structure. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

A “dumb phone” to avoid police surveillance, a Rs 1.8-crore contract to construct two illegal floors — these are among the key findings that have emerged after Delhi Police arrested two contractors in connection with the Saket building collapse case that killed six people on May 30.

Police said the duo, Manish Khatri and Avinesh Gupta, were nabbed near the office of Khatri’s lawyer in Vasant Kunj around 4 pm on Tuesday. Earlier, the owner of the building, Karambir Sejwal, had been arrested in connection with the case.

“Khatri used a dumb phone — a basic mobile device meant for calls and texts — in order to escape tracking. Right after the building collapsed, he fled to Manali initially, and then to Dehradun,” a police source said.