Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh monthly in rent; hoped to get more from new floors, probe reveals

Debris scattered around after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The four-storey building that collapsed at Saidulajab near Saket Metro station on Saturday, claiming six lives, had been rented out by its owner Karambir Sejwal to various companies and corporates for around Rs 10 lakh per month, sources in the police said on Tuesday.

While the offices were operating from the ground, first and third floors of the building, the second floor had remained vacant for the last few months.

Construction of two additional floors — structures in this area cannot legally have more than ground plus three storeys — had been undertaken through a builder, Manish Khatri, said police.

According to the sources, Khatri is the relative of Sejwal – who was arrested from his farmhouse in Green Avenue, in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday – and has allegedly been involved in several illegal construction projects in Saidulajab and nearby areas.