Saket building collapse: 4 dead, 10 injured as rescue operations continue in South Delhi

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Four people died and ten others, including three women, were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in South Delhi’s Saket Saturday evening.
By Sunday morning, disaster response teams had pulled 14 people from the rubble. The victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where four were pronounced dead upon arrival. The search and rescue operation remains underway as authorities suspect a few more people may still be trapped beneath the debris.
According to the police, the majority of the casualties and injuries involved medical students. Many were eating in a neighbouring plot’s kitchen set up specifically to cater to nearby students, which collapsed when heavy debris from the main structure crashed down onto it.
One of the deceased was identified as Ravi, 26. The eight injured are identified as Tarun Kumar, 26, from Gurugram, Saika Khan, 27, from Bihar, Neelam Yadav, 25, from Saidullajab, Aditya Sharma, 24, from Saidullajab, Ksitij Pratap, 25, from Noida, Anuj Dikshi, 25, from Saket, Aastha, 25, from Saidullajab and Vishal, 24, from Saket.
The police said the building was a commercial property, with several private offices operating on its first and second floors. A source said an FIR has been registered, and the building’s owner has been called in for questioning.
The search and rescue operation is being carried out by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the local police, and some residents.
On Saturday evening, immediately following the incident, approximately 12 people were rescued, while some people, including students, were feared to be trapped. The DFS officers said the building, which also housed a medical students’ coaching centre, had a fifth floor under construction.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that every possible effort was being made to safely rescue those trapped in the building collapse near Saket Metro station.
Maintaining that the situation is being closely monitored, Gupta posted on X: “Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing.”
She said that every effort was being made to rescue those trapped and to provide immediate assistance to the affected families, adding that the safety and well-being of every citizen remain the highest priority.
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