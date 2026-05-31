Saket building collapse: 4 dead, 10 injured as rescue operations continue in South Delhi

Four people died and ten others, including three women, were injured after a four-storey building collapsed in South Delhi’s Saket Saturday evening.

By Sunday morning, disaster response teams had pulled 14 people from the rubble. The victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where four were pronounced dead upon arrival. The search and rescue operation remains underway as authorities suspect a few more people may still be trapped beneath the debris.

According to the police, the majority of the casualties and injuries involved medical students. Many were eating in a neighbouring plot’s kitchen set up specifically to cater to nearby students, which collapsed when heavy debris from the main structure crashed down onto it.