Saket building collapse: Delhi HC orders removal of videos blaming judge for tragedy

The court directed Meta and other intermediaries to block a user and take down content accusing a sitting judge of alleged collusion with the civic body.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Saket building collapse case: The Delhi High Court directed Meta and other social media intermediaries to remove videos and posts accusing a sitting judge of collusion in the tragedy that killed six people in South Delhi. (Express Photo)Saket building collapse case: The Delhi High Court directed Meta and other social media intermediaries to remove videos and posts accusing a sitting judge of collusion in the tragedy that killed six people in South Delhi. (Express Photo)
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The Delhi High Court Monday directed social media platforms to block a user and take down posts and videos that allegedly contained contemptuous remarks against a sitting HC judge. The user had accused the judge of colluding with the civic body, which the contemnor alleged was responsible for the deaths of six people in a building collapse in Saket on May 30.

A criminal contempt petition was filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) flagging posts by Dr Kapil Kakar and a social media handle named ‘Black Justice-Web Series’, uploaded on June 2, for targeting the judiciary.

The posts had allegedly accused the sitting Delhi HC judge as being responsible for the lives lost in the building collapse and colluding with corporates as well as civic bodies.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the DHCBA, impressed before the bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain, “There are two videos… it is absolutely contumacious. With every video being posted, it’s increasing in degree… (in the allegations being made against the sitting judge of HC). What can be more contemptuous, scurrilous than this?… there is no end to this.”

Social media intermediaries, including Meta, told the court that “as lawyers, we cannot tolerate this kind of content”, and it will take down the videos and comply with any other direction issued by the court.

Also Read | Saket building collapse: Day after arrest, owner sent to three days of police custody

While Hariharan emphasised that an injunction order be issued to social media intermediaries, Justice Krishna orally remarked, “What has happened is, the media has become all powerful… (there is responsibility) on these platforms also. Once you get to know about something so absurd, why don’t you suo motu remove it? Is there any embargo? Because this is happening daily, not everyone can afford to come to court.”

The bench directed the intermediaries to forthwith remove all the material highlighted in the petition and also take responsibility of removing any further material if brought to their knowledge, forthwith.

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The court has kept the matter next for consideration on July 9.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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