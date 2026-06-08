Saket building collapse: Delhi HC orders removal of videos blaming judge for tragedy

Saket building collapse case: The Delhi High Court directed Meta and other social media intermediaries to remove videos and posts accusing a sitting judge of collusion in the tragedy that killed six people in South Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday directed social media platforms to block a user and take down posts and videos that allegedly contained contemptuous remarks against a sitting HC judge. The user had accused the judge of colluding with the civic body, which the contemnor alleged was responsible for the deaths of six people in a building collapse in Saket on May 30.

A criminal contempt petition was filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) flagging posts by Dr Kapil Kakar and a social media handle named ‘Black Justice-Web Series’, uploaded on June 2, for targeting the judiciary.

The posts had allegedly accused the sitting Delhi HC judge as being responsible for the lives lost in the building collapse and colluding with corporates as well as civic bodies.