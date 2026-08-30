At Sajjan Kumar prayer meet, son seeks support of father’s ‘family’

At the prayer meeting Saturday in Talkatora Stadium auditorium for three-time Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, his son Jag Parvesh Kumar pledged to work for those who had gathered to pay homage.

“The heritage handed over by my father is not in terms of money or materialistic things. It is in the form of you… the way he loved you, I will do the same while sitting in your feet. I want to request you all… you are the family created by my father. If you ever feel your son is helpless, please extend support to me,” said Jag Pravesh evoking a response of ‘Sajjan Kumar amar rahe’ from the crowd of people from across Delhi.

“The journey since his last breath. I was broken. After that your love in these 10 days. The way you all have extended love. Even if I lie in your feet forever, I can’t return what you all have given to me,” adds Jag Parvesh.

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After his speech, Jag Parvesh sits down for the “pagdi” tradition, which declares him as the head of the family.

Kumar, who died on August 20, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the killing of five members of a Sikh family during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony.

More than 2,700 Sikhs were confirmed killed in the four-day violence in Delhi, which followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Since the death of Sajjan, the Congress has been treading a careful line, and party MP Deepender Hooda had to clarify that he never called Sajjan a role model after facing flak from AAP, BJP and SAD in Punjab, where elections are due next year.

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“I had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings; those who know me are aware that I never harboured any intent to cause hurt to anyone,” Hooda had said after the row erupted over his remarks.

While the Congress high command has been cautious and maintained a measured silence on the death of Sajjan, several leaders from the Delhi unit of the party, including president Devender Yadav, were in attendance at the prayer meeting on Saturday in Central Delhi organised by the Kumar family.

Yadav refused to take questions during and after the prayer meeting.

Samajwadi Party’s Jaat MP from Muzaffarnagar Harendra Malik was also present. He said that his and Kumar’s family knew each other and that’s why he was at the prayer meeting.

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The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry that looked into the 1984 riots and the failure of the authorities to investigate them recorded “credible material” against Sajjan Kumar and concluded that he was “probably involved” in the attacks described by several witnesses.