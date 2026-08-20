Sajjan Kumar dies on day court was to hear his 1984 riots appeal

Former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi, has died. The 80-year-old Kumar had been suffering from multiple ailments.

Kumar had been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2018, and he was brought to Safdarjung Hospital from the prison on Thursday (August 20) morning. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The Delhi High Court had sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment in 2018 in a case relating to the killing of five Sikhs at Raj Nagar Part I in Palam Colony on November 1-2, 1984, and the burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part II.

Kumar’s appeal against the 2018 sentencing was to be heard on Thursday. His lawyers Anil Kumar Sharma and Anuj Sharma had also moved for parole, citing his age and medical condition, as well as the medical condition of his wife.

In February 2025, a court in Delhi had sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment in another case of murder linked to the organised mob violence that had broken out in Delhi after the assassination, on October 31, 1984, of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two Sikh bodyguards.

Kumar was accused of leading the mob that had burned alive a Sikh man named Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar in northwest Delhi on November 1, 1984, and had destroyed and looted their home.

Sajjan Kumar dies | What Nanavati Commission said about his role in 1984 riots

More recently, in January 2026, a Delhi court had acquitted Kumar in a case relating to the inciting of violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri in West Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. There was “no evidence of [Kumar] instigating any such mob”, or “of [a] conspiracy”, the court had ruled.

Story continues below this ad

Back in February 2015, Kumar was named as an accused in two cases based on complaints of violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

One FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984. The other FIR was registered in connection with the death of one Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze in Vikaspuri the next day (on November 2).

Kumar had been acquitted in four other cases pertaining to violence in Sultanpuri during the 1984 riots. Two appeals against his acquittals are pending in the High Court.

Kumar had appealed against his conviction in one case, which was pending in the Supreme Court.

Story continues below this ad

More than 2,700 members of the Sikh community were killed in four days of violence in Delhi in the aftermath of Indira’s assassination. A total of 587 FIRs were registered in the capital, but only 28 cases have ended in convictions so far.

Thirteen of the convictions have come in murder cases. While 241 of these cases have been filed as ‘untraced’, 253 have ended in acquittals.

Forty FIRs are pending trial and one case is pending investigation. Eleven FIRs have been quashed, and in 11 other FIRs, the accused have been discharged.

Three cases have been withdrawn.

Around 20 cases relating to the riots are still pending across Delhi’s courts.