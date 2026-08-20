Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dies in Delhi

Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, died in Delhi on Thursday, his lawyer said. The 80-year-old was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, authorities said.
Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018. Kumar, who was a Congress leader, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the killing of five members of a Sikh family during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Kumar was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony. More than 2,700 Sikhs were confirmed killed in the four-day violence in Delhi, which followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
In 2025, he was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of leading a mob that burned alive one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. He was also found guilty of looting and destroying their houses.
Earlier in January, Kumar was acquitted in a case related to inciting violence at Janakpuri in Delhi, for which an FIR was lodged in 1992, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was the only accused in the case.
A separate FIR had been filed over the alleged killing of two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, in Vikaspuri. A joint chargesheet covering both cases was filed in 2022. In 2023, Kumar was discharged in the Vikaspuri case, in which he had faced a murder charge.
The FIRs were registered following a 1990 review of cases related to the riots by a committee headed by Justice J D Jain and former DGP D K Aggarwal. The cases were later taken up for reinvestigation after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in 2015 to probe serious cases linked to the violence. The reinvestigation eventually led to the chargesheet being filed.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More