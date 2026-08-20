Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dies in Delhi

Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, died in Delhi on Thursday, his lawyer said. The 80-year-old was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, authorities said.

Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018. Kumar, who was a Congress leader, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the killing of five members of a Sikh family during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Kumar was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and acts against communal harmony. More than 2,700 Sikhs were confirmed killed in the four-day violence in Delhi, which followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.