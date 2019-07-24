Sailor missing off Iran coast, family cries foul against employer

A merchant navy sailor trainee working in a Dubai-based company has gone missing from a ship off the coast of Iran, about 30 nautical miles off Port Assaluyeh. Aayush Chaudhury (22), a sailor working on an international ship, allegedly fell off it on July 16, ship authorities said. His family, residing in Noida’s Sector 12, have raised alarm bells over his disappearance, which they termed suspicious.

On his first assignment after completing his diploma course in merchant navy, Aayush, a trainee sailor, allegedly fell off a bridge on the ship and went under a sudden wave. However, his family have cried foul over the report, which they term as contradictory. The family were in touch with Aayush till July 13, and then got a call from the company on July 17 about his disappearance.

His cousin Shaili Chaudhary (25), who is pursuing law, alleged, “On the phone, they said he fell on July 15. But in the report, they said it was July 16. They said the weather was moderate, and that it was high tide, but haven’t mentioned the time… On the call they said he was on-duty, but in the report it said he was off-duty…”

Shaili added that “he was very trained, he knew how to swim”. Aayush’s father is a shopkeeper, his mother a homemaker, and he has two cousins, Priyanka (21) and Shaili (25). The family claimed he earlier complained of feeling unsafe on the ship.

The family also claimed they had to struggle to obtain the contract from the company. “The company said they would pay him $900/month, but they were paying him around $125. They did not even give him a contract. Aayush found the company on his own, he didn’t tell us anything. It’s obvious we have been cheated,” Shaili claimed.

The Twitter handle of the Indian Ambassador of the UAE Navdeep Suri had reached out to Priyanka, who had tweeted about the situation three days ago. The family has appealed for help from the Indian authorities in Iran. The MEA is also coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which tweeted, “Search and rescue operations were conducted for three days by Iranian authorities, but yielded no results.”