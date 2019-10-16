SAIL chief moves Delhi HC against bail to men who attacked him

Chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who was allegedly assaulted in South Delhi’s August Kranti Marg in what police found was a premeditated attack, Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to five out of seven accused in the case.

Advertising

Urging Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar that all accused be taken into custody, Chaudhary contended that the trial court, while granting bail to the accused, failed to appreciate the seriousness, nature and gravity of the offence.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chaudhary, submitted that grant of bail to the accused persons “in relation to attack on a public servant with attempt to murder…would jeopardise the safety of the public servant(s) … and create a fear in his mind…”

Krishnan argued that the trial court judge, while granting bail to the main accused Ashok Kumar Singh on September 9, “ignored the severity of punishment involved as prescribed by law for the offences” of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Singh (62) had allegedly hired men to attack Chaudhary after the latter rejected poor quality coking coal supplied by a company owned by Singh’s son.

Advertising

To which, judge issued notice to the Delhi Police and the five accused, seeking their response on the plea by Chaudhary to cancel their bail. Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for the police, apprised the court that they will move a petition to cancel the bail granted to the accused.

According to police, on August 7, Chaudhary was chased down by four persons and beaten with iron rods on his way back home. It was later found that Singh had hired the men to assault Chaudhary after the business deal fell through. Seven people were arrested, who were later granted bail by the trial court.