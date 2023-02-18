Sahil’s father apprehended, police probe if he knew of Nikki’s murder

Days after 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav (24) and stuffing her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended his father, senior officers said.

As per an officer involved in the probe, Sahil’s father allegedly knew of the crime but got his son to marry someone else the same day, hours after the murder.

Sahil and Nikki had been in a relationship for over four years but his family had fixed his marriage to another woman for February 10. When Nikki found out about the wedding, she called him and the two went for a drive. Sahil allegedly strangled her to death in the early hours of February 10 following an argument over the issue, and after roaming for several hours, took her body to his village, Mitraon, where he stuffed it inside a fridge.

The Delhi Police on Friday picked up Sahil’s father for questioning, before apprehending him. A senior officer said that while Sahil has been booked for murder and hiding/destroying evidence, police are exploring sections of criminal conspiracy against his father.

An investigating officer said, “While we were interrogating Sahil, we found out that he had told his father about the incident. Before getting married, we suspect he came clean to his father about the murder. His father however asked him to go ahead with the marriage, which he did.”

The Crime Branch is also looking into whether Sahil’s friends or cousins helped hide the body at the dhaba.

Sahil’s wife, who returned to her village a day after the wedding, did not have knowledge of the incident, police said, adding that she is not being questioned at present.

Nikki’s younger sister will also be questioned by police as she was the last person to see the couple leave their residence in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar.