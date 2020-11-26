Safoora Zargar allowed to visit maternal home to care for her child

Student activist Safoora Zargar.

A Delhi court Wednesday allowed student activist Safoora Zargar, who is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a Northeast Delhi riots case, to visit her maternal home for two months for proper nursing of her child, postpartum care and other customs.

Zargar, who is out on bail in the case, gave birth to a child on October 12. The Delhi High Court had granted her bail on June 23 on humanitarian grounds as she was 23 weeks pregnant then.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat allowed Zargar to visit her maternal home in Haryana for two months from Thursday, after the prosecution did not object to it. The court directed her to ‘drop-a–pin’ on Google maps, so that the investigating officer can verify her presence and location.

It also directed her to diligently observe all the bail conditions imposed on her by the High Court and appear during court hearings either physically or through Webex, as per the court’s directions.

It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the trial court and will remain in touch with the investigating officer of the case over phone once in 15 days.

Advocate Ritesh Dubey, appearing for Zargar, submitted to the court that she is recovering and has to provide the role of a primary caregiver to her child.

“She has to be taken care of in order to rebuild her strength, and thus, she wants to visit her maternal home for proper nursing of her child for a period of two months. She is not a flight risk and is ready to abide by any condition imposed by this court,” Dubey told the court.

