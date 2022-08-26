Safoora faces cancellation of Jamia admission, university points to ‘unsatisfactory progress’ in dissertation

Activist Safoora Zargar is facing imminent cancellation of her admission to Jamia Millia Islamia’s Department of Sociology, which the university has stated is because of “unsatisfactory progress” in her dissertation work. Zargar, meanwhile, alleged that the university is denying the submission of her thesis.

Zargar (29), an accused in the main conspiracy case in the Northeast Delhi riots, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Since 2019, she has been enrolled with Jamia’s Department of Sociology in their integrated M.Phil. and Ph.D. programme.

According to the university administration, this is because she did not complete her dissertation before the expiry of her third extension, which came to an end on February 6, 2022. Zargar has alleged that this is an attempt to “disrupt her education” and that she has been denied extensions by the university to complete her M.Phil.

“Since December 2021, I have been made to run from pillar to post for extensions that are easily given to other scholars in the university…While UGC has granted five consecutive Covid extensions I have been given only one. I was forced to apply for extension under the women scholar category, only to be denied after months citing ‘unsatisfactory progress’. My mails to the Registrar and VC remain unanswered. This is in clear violation of the guidelines laid down by the UGC and points to the malafide intentions of the Supervisor and the department,” she stated.