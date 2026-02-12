Safety measures mandatory at all construction, repair sites: MCD after West Delhi biker death

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 12, 2026 10:31 AM IST
Days after the death of a 25-year-old man, who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal board in Janakpuri on Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday issued a circular making enforcement of safety measures mandatory at all construction, repair and maintenance work sites falling under its jurisdiction.

“It has been observed that safety protocols at construction and maintenance sites are not being followed uniformly, thereby endangering public life, pedestrians, vulnerable.

road users and construction workers. This is unacceptable,” it read.

It stated that no work should proceed without ensuring work on scaffolding, fencing, railing and safe excavation procedures are done, and that life-saving equipment should be present at sites involving risk of drowning.

It has also sought a compliance report from all zonal deputy commissioners and departmental heads within three days.

It also underlined ‘Manhole and Pit Safety’, a circular issued in September 2006, while stating that all junior engineers and sanitary inspectors have to ensure that no manhole or pit remains uncovered and that broken covers are replaced on the same day.

