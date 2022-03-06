Safety audits at NH-48, Golf Course Road after 9 killed in two accidents

Days after nine people were killed in separate accidents on Golf Course Road and National Highway- 48 in Gurgaon, traffic police officials, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), and a team of road engineering experts conducted an inspection of the spots Saturday to take stock of reasons for the accidents and identify defects to prevent accidents in future.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Civic agencies said a safety audit of the entire Golf Course Road (GCR) and the stretch of national highway near Binola, where the accidents took place on March 3, will be conducted. Additionally, speed-reducing curbs such as installing rumble strips will be carried out at the intersections and CCTVs will be installed.

Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Traffic, said, “A team of officials from all the agencies have inspected both the accident sites to investigate possible reasons for accidents and identify any shortcomings. At the stretch where the accident took place on GCR, there is only one CCTV. More CCTVs, and speed calming measures such as rumble strips will be installed. We are also starting a drive to check drunk driving in the city.”

Officials said civic agencies will carry out an audit and probe aspects related to changes in road design, exit points and installation of CCTVs at marked places with signs for possible solutions.

In a statement, Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “GMDA has said a safety audit of the entire Golf Course Road will be conducted very soon and any defects found will be rectified immediately. The NHAI has also assured to conduct a safety audit of the entire stretch of the National Highway where the accident occurred.”

On Wednesday late night, four employees of a restaurant were killed after a speeding Skoda car, whose driver was drunk, rammed into their motorcycles near Arjun Marg. CCTV footage showed both the motorcycles turning turtle several times as the car hits them at high speed. Two hours later, five officials of a logistics firm, who were going for dinner, were killed after their car rammed into the back of a canter truck on National Highway- 48 near Binola at Bilaspur.

The Golf Course Road to Cyber City stretch is among the most accident-prone stretches in the city accounting for over 30 fatalities in the past three years, police said.

Traffic police have also started a drive to check instances of drunk driving. Officials said from 10 pm to 2 am, additional checkpoints will be set up on three days of the week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). “Last night, 13 nakas were set up and 45 people were challaned for drunk driving. Six vehicles were impounded,” said DCP Tomar.