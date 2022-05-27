Safe City scheme: Noida police identify nearly 700 hotspots for surveillance

The Noida police have identified 699 hotspots under the state government’s Safe City scheme meant to provide safer spaces for women and girls, officers said. The police, along with administrative agencies including the Nagar Nigam, are preparing an integrated plan as part of the policy.

In the first phase of the scheme, the police will install 298 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 1,299 fixed cameras across 450 identified points, they added. The camera coverage will give access to several areas and enable monitoring these spaces to check instances of eve-teasing and harassment of women. The cameras will be equipped with facial recognition, number plate recognition and other analytical features, the police said.

As per the scheme, 50 pink booths, five drones, mobile CCTV van and 30 SUVs will be sanctioned. An integrated smart control room will be established to monitor those areas, officers said. A state-of-the-art airconditioned pink booth will also be built by the transport department at the Noida City Centre bus station. Besides, a proposal has been sent for installation of web cameras in as many as 300 buses.

The cost of the project is nearly Rs 150 crore which will be borne by the state government as announced in the Budget.