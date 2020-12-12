Safdarjung staffer stabbed 27 times after argument over job, two held for murder

Police rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to the hospital where Neeraj succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two are recuperating. (Representational)

A 31-year-old contractual employee working with Safdarjung Hospital was stabbed 27 times leading to his death, allegedly by a group of people who got into an argument with him near the hospital. Two of the victim’s friends were also stabbed several times. The incident took place in Safdarjung Enclave.

Police said two persons have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended, and initial investigation has revealed that the argument took place because one of the accused felt the victim had taken his job.

DCP (south-west district) Ingit Pratap Singh identified the victim as Neeraj Kumar (32) and injured as Mukesh Kumar (30) and his elder brother Rakesh Kumar (33).

“We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused Krishna, Ravi Pawa and apprehended a juvenile. Further investigations are on,” he said.

According to police, the incident took place on December 9 when Neeraj and Mukesh were consuming alcohol after work outside the hospital. “They had a heated argument with Krishna and got into a scuffle. They were beaten up but managed to escape,” said an officer.

Police said that after a while, Krishna returned with his associates while Mukesh called his elder brother. “Rakesh reached with some security guards and the two groups got into a fight. That’s when the three were stabbed,” an officer said.

“The accused managed to escape and a PCR call was made around 7 pm. Police rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to the hospital where Neeraj succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two are recuperating,” the officer said.

“A team led by SHO of Safdarjung Enclave police station, Umesh Barthwal, gathered local intelligence about the attackers and came to know that Krishna and Ravi, who were earlier arrested on the charges of robbery, were allegedly behind the attack. A raid was conducted and they were arrested, following which the juvenile was also picked up. Five more assailants have been identified,” the officer said.

During questioning, the accused told police they used to work for a private company which had hired contractual employees, thereby affecting their employment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd