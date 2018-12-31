Safdarjung patients happy with docs, not some facilities: study

A cross-sectional study conducted at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital in January found that while patients were satisfied with the behaviour of doctors, many found toilet and drinking water facilities inadequate. The study was published recently in the International Journal of Healthcare Education and Medical Informatics.

Carried out over a month, the study covered patients of all ages admitted to wards of various departments for a minimum of 24 hours. Patients in the ICU or with mental illness were excluded.

As many as 450 patients participated, of which 53.1% were men and 46.9% women. A total of 405 (90%) patients expressed satisfaction with the behaviour of doctors and 392 (87.1%) with other supporting staff.

Lack of drinking water facilities was highlighted by 68.9% of patients, while nearly half (46.7%) the patients were not satisfied with the cleanliness of the toilets.

“Patient feedback is necessary to identify problems that need to be resolved in improving health services. This is the first time such a study has been conducted in hospital wards. We are planning to have it every year, so that services can be improved,” said author of the study Prof Jugal Kishore, Director, Community Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Dr Rajendra Sharma, medical superintendent, added: “We have installed water ATMs and are working towards improving sanitation in toilets.”