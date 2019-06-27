Toggle Menu
Safdarjung nurses protest to demand permanent jobs

“We had made temporary appointments after two new units within the hospital were opened. Those who applied for these posts were aware of the fact that the period of their employment was only 90 days. We had extended their tenure due to certain requirements. Now, regular staff have been hired.”

At the protest, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Written by Rithupar Pathy

Nursing staff who were let go following the end of their contracts at Safdarjung Hospital, protested at the premises Wednesday, seeking an extension of their contracts.

“We were employed at the hospital for the last 10 months before our services were terminated, without even a month’s notice. This is despite a shortage of staff at the hospital. We will now be forced to seek employment in the private sector, where the pay is a fifth of what we earn and the hours are longer,” said Avinash Dave, a former nurse at the hospital.

Meanwhile, hospital spokesperson Dinesh Narayan said the termination was overdue.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

