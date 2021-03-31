Delhi: Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 10:42:06 am
A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital here following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said.
No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said.
Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.
Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.
