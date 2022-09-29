scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Delhi: Soon, autorickshaws may not be allowed at Safdarjung Hospital

With this, the three-wheelers coming inside the hospital campus will be restricted. The three-wheelers will, however, be allowed for the patients visiting Safdarjung Hospital’s emergency block.

Dr Sherwal said that the six-seater vehicles would be of immense use and will pick the patients and attendants from different OPDs and centres.

The Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will introduce five battery operated vehicles to ferry the patients, who do not have personal vehicles to travel inside the hospital campus.

“This is being started from gate number 1 to gate number 7 as the traffic between these two gates creates a lot of chaos. We are working on the purchase and most likely we will buy the vehicles in a month,” said Dr B L Sherwal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

The Medical Superintendent said the service will be free of cost, adding the doctors and staff will also be able to avail it.

“This service will help the poor patients and attendants, differently-abled and the elderly, who have to cross long distance inside the campus on foot,” he said.

Dr Sherwal further said the purchase of the five vehicles is being done with the help of the Rs three crore cash prize, which the hospital had won under the Kayakalp award last year.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:05:34 am
