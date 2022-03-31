Sacked over death of 3 patients, cardiologist says all were critical before reaching hospital

Even as an investigation is ongoing, the cardiologist who was sacked from Rajiv Gandhi Super-speciality Hospital has submitted a written representation to the hospital’s director as well as the chief secretary of Delhi stating that three patients who died were in critical condition even when they came to the hospital. He states that he was removed from his post suddenly and without a fair trial.

As per the information provided by the doctor, the first patient came in an extremely sick condition from Meerut at 11:30 pm. His condition was assessed and he was recommended a bypass surgery. He died at 2 am while being managed medically.

The second patient, a 60-year-old man, had severe chest pain and was initially taken to Lok Nayak hospital from where he was referred to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. With no CCU (Cardiac Care Unit) beds available at RML hospital, he was further referred to AIIMS, Safdarjung, or GB Pant hospitals. He was travelling across the city for nearly 36 hours before reaching Rajiv Gandhi hospital, where he was admitted and died within 3-4 hours, also while being managed medically, the doctor has said.

The third patient, a 64-year-old woman, had had a heart attack in January when she was suggested to undergo a stenting procedure – a procedure where the blocked vessels of the heart are opened up by inserting a cylindrical mesh within. After investigations, she was taken to the cath lab for the procedure to restore blood flow to parts of the heart. The procedure was “100% successful” as per the doctor but she could still not survive.

The treating doctor, Dr Praveen Singh, managed to calm the distressed and angry relatives, according to the representation. However, the next day when he reached the hospital, his office was sealed and he was handed his termination letter. “You will appreciate neither any complaint from the patient’s relatives to the hospital or medical council nor a police complaint,” the doctor wrote in his representation.

The medical director did not respond to the development.

A four-member committee, which was tasked with reviewing the incident, is yet to submit its report. Hospital officials said the report is likely to be submitted within a couple of days.