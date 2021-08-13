Sacked DU prof seeks FIR against principal for ‘casteist remarks’, court asks police for report

A Delhi court sought an action taken report from police in a plea filed by a professor, who was sacked from a Delhi University college, seeking registration of FIR under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the principal for alleged casteist remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal sought the report from police in the plea filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha on behalf of the professor.

The complainant, who worked as an assistant professor, moved the court alleging that the principal, along with four professors, hatched a conspiracy to terminate her from service by forging documents, creating false records, and fabricating and giving false evidence.

“The behaviour of accused number 1 (principal) has been casteist, demeaning, discriminatory, threatening towards the complainant… that the accused No 1 used to make casteist remarks so much so that on August 10, 2020, the complainant was refused her re-joining from the job,” the complaint stated.

The complainant said she was selected by a “meticulous selection process on a post reserved for the scheduled caste community as she belongs to the Ravidasia caste”.

“The complainant still regularly receives threats on behalf of accused persons by various anti-social elements; as such, she and her family’s lives are at the hands of the accused persons and their cohorts,” the plea read.

Furthermore, she apprised the court that the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station did not register an FIR on her complaint, following which she filed a complaint with the DCP (North district), but no action was taken.

She has also requested the court to direct registration of FIR under the SC/ST Act against the erring SHO for dereliction of duty and against the DCP for not taking legal action against the SHO.