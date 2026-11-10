Ghaziabad topper to Illinois lawmaker: Saba Haider on identity, and immigrants

During the US midterm elections, Saba Haider was approached by a woman in her 70s outside a polling location in Illinois. “She told me in Urdu, ‘Main yahan sirf aapko vote dene aayi hoon (I am here only to vote for you)’,” Haider recalled.

For the 42-year-old, who had spent her campaign reaching out to people who had never voted in a primary, the encounter captured what she hoped to achieve beyond winning an election: getting more people to participate in the political process. “Bring someone out once, and they are likely to come again. Now they know how to vote, where to go and what a ballot looks like,” she said.

On November 3, Haider won Illinois’s 84th District with more than 70% of the vote, becoming the first South Asian immigrant woman in the Illinois General Assembly. She said she turned her immigrant identity into a strength, reaching out to communities in several languages and persuading first-time voters to participate.

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Haider grew up in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She studied at Holy Child School before graduating at the top of her class with a BSc from Ram Chameli Chadha Vishvas Girls’ College. She went to Aligarh Muslim University, where she completed an MSc in Wildlife Sciences and graduated as an academic gold medallist.

At home, she said, “social service and living for a greater cause” had been instilled in her as values long before she knew where they would take her.

Entry into public life

Her entry into public life was not the result of a planned political career. “I became more and more involved in my local communities, non-profits and councils, and one thing led to another,” she told The Indian Express.

It began with the Parent-Teacher Association at her school and with volunteering. She was also active in the Democratic Party. “I was helping Democratic candidates, volunteering or assisting with their campaigns,” she said. “So I was already part of the political process.”

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Then came an opportunity to contest an election. “When a seat opened up on the DuPage County Board, the party asked me to run. It happened quite organically, and I said yes.”

DuPage is the second-largest county in Illinois, with about 1 million people. According to election reports, she had lost a first bid for the board in 2022 by around 1,000 votes before winning in 2024.

On the board, she was also appointed to the Public Health Board of the county health department. She helped set up the Crisis Recovery Centre, which gives mental health and addiction care to anyone who walks in, insured or not.

“Your economic status does not stop you from getting healthcare, particularly mental healthcare,” she said. “We treat children and young people, which you do not find elsewhere in the country.”

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She also helped create a court navigator, a health department social worker placed in the circuit court. “When you are in a courthouse, you may be going through one of the hardest periods of your life,” she said.

“You are under stress and may not know where to turn. Your job may be at stake, or you may need other social services.”

The navigator connects people to those services. “I worked with the chief judge of the county circuit court and the health department to create the position,” she said.

Turning immigrant identity into a strength

The House race was harder. The district spans parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville and Oswego, with a significant white population.

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Haider chose to treat her immigrant identity as a strength, not a barrier. “We often see unique identities as barriers, and they can be,” she said. “I do not want to minimise the difficulties immigrant communities face. But during my campaign, I was careful to find ways to use these identities as a strength,” she said.

A key focus was reaching voters who had never participated in local elections. “Some had never voted in a primary. Some did not know what a primary was. Many voted only in presidential elections.”

Her campaign made videos in several languages to reach these voters. Some called the campaign office, lost, looking for their polling location. “These were people who had never voted before,” she said. Volunteers walked them through it.

She said the primary was “competitive and contentious, and we were not sure we would win”. She won it with 63%. “We kept building, and won the general election with more than 70%.”

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The response from voters offered her some of the most memorable moments of the campaign. She said people sent photographs of their “I Voted” stickers, with messages saying, “I did my part, hoping you win.”

Mandate against anti-immigrant rhetoric

Haider sees her victory, along with those of other South Asian and immigrant candidates in the midterms, as a rejection of the anti-immigrant rhetoric in the US that has become so “loud and vicious”.

Voters believe in the American Dream, she said, which “we watched turn into a nightmare, with masked ICE agents on our streets, terrorising residents. Voters overwhelmingly rejected that”.

For Haider, political representation is also about having a say in the policies that affect immigrant communities. “Representation gives us (immigrants) the capacity to make policy for the people it affects, and also with them.” The lived experience of immigrant communities, she said, “can decide whether a policy succeeds or fails.”

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Asked what India and the US could learn from each other, she said the US has a more level playing field. “If you do the work, anyone can enter politics. You don’t need a political background. You do not need to be wealthy enough to buy a ticket or secure a party nomination.”

She pointed to Nitya Raman in California and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, and said: “I think this is something that needs to change in India.”

What the US could learn from India, she said, was voter turnout. “I find it remarkable that turnout in the US is consistently lower than in India. It is mind-boggling, but it is the reality.”

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, turnout was around 65%. In the recent US midterms, it was around 48%. In her own primary, Haider said, “turnout was about 20%”, even with three weeks of voting.

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Her message to South Asian women who want a place in politics, in the US and in South Asia, was short: “Put your blinders on and take risks. Do not let the negativity, the judgement or the criticism affect you. Develop a thick skin.”