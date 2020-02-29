S N Shrivastava gets additional charge of Delhi Police chief post

S N Shrivastava is a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer. S N Shrivastava is a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Friday gave S N Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, additional charge of the post of Delhi Police Commissioner from March 1 until further orders.

The decision was taken days after Shrivastava was repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order).

Shrivastava, whose name has been doing the rounds for the post of police chief, had been repatriated with immediate effect after the performance of Delhi Police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi was analysed by the Home Ministry. An emergency meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday afternoon had found lack of action by the top brass of Delhi Police since Saturday night, it is learnt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.