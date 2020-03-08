Message to force from new Delhi Police chief: Stand by you

S N Shrivastava rewarded a constable for preventing spread of rumours. S N Shrivastava rewarded a constable for preventing spread of rumours.

With the police role in the Northeast Delhi riots coming under scanner, S N Shrivastava, who has taken additional charge of the post of Delhi Police Commissioner, urged police personnel on Saturday to perform their duties fearlessly, fairly, promptly and professionally, and to act at their own level as per law without looking for directions from the top brass.

Shrivastava has started meeting with personnel and assuring them that no strict action would be taken against them without a proper enquiry — and that it will first be established whether their actions were “mala fide or bona fide”.

“In a bid to boost the morale of the force, he suggested creating a proper support system for subordinates. The motto of the police force is to treat every citizen of Delhi without discrimination. A sense of security among the general public and a helpful attitude is the need of the hour when it comes to policing at the moment,” a senior police officer said.

These are the first meetings Shrivastava is holding with Delhi Police staff after taking charge following Amulya Patnaik’s retirement. In his first meeting with the subordinates of the Western Range on Thursday, Shrivastava assured them that he stands with them.

“During his 60-minute interaction with police personnel of the Western Range, comprising three districts of Dwarka, Outer and West, he told them that they should consider their work as a mission for society and not think that they are only working,” a senior police officer said.

Discontent among Delhi Police staff had peaked in November last year when over 2,000 personnel sat outside the police headquarters at ITO to protest “inaction” of senior officers following the violence at Tis Hazari. After a parking row at the Tis Hazari district court on November 2 escalated into a clash between police and lawyers, Delhi Police had found itself facing an unprecedented crisis — of policemen and women questioning their leadership and making their displeasure with them known.

Shrivastava told The Sunday Express that they are motivating all policemen so their morale is boosted. “We would continue working diligently and that will improve the image of Delhi Police,” he said.

During his interaction, he also rewarded a constable from Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka district with Rs 10,000 for working proactively when some people started spreading rumours in his area.

