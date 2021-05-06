Rutgers University prof dies of Covid-19

An 81-year-old world-renowned infectious disease doctor has died due to Covid-19 in the capital. Dr Rajendra Kapila of Rutgers University passed away on April 28 in Karkardooma’s Shanti Mukand Hospital after having contracted the disease earlier in the month, said an official from the hospital. Dr Kapila worked in Rutgers University for the last 50 years and specialised in infectious diseases.

“For one-half century, Dr Kapila served as a foundational pillar of New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and the University Hospital, where he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows. A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr Kapila was recognised worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing complex diseases. He made invaluable contributions about AIDS (1983). He will be deeply missed,” said Dr Marc Klapholz, Chair, Department of Medicine Rutgers University.

“Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the Rutgers professor, a Newark physician, and a US Army veteran, who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the Alpha Omega Alpha motto,” said Professor R A Schwartz, member of US Presidential Advisory Council for HIV.

Dr Rajendra and his wife Dr Deepti Saxena Kapila had come to India from New Jersey for a short visit and were due to return in April, when Dr Rajendra contracted the virus and was hospitalised. The doctor’s condition worsened over the weeks and he passed away due to Covid-related complications, said an official.

As per the Rutgers University profile, Dr Kapila received his pre-medical degree from St Xavier’s College, Calcutta and medical degree from Delhi University.

After completing his residency in Irwin Hospital, Dr Kapila moved to the US, where he interned, became a resident and fellow at Martland Hospital in Newark. He was also Assistant Chief of Medicine for the US Army in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam conflict.