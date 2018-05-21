Russian man held for lewd actions on flight, says police

The man, identified as Krishan Ridzhal, was arrested by Delhi Police after the flight landed at IGI airport. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The man, identified as Krishan Ridzhal, was arrested by Delhi Police after the flight landed at IGI airport. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A 58-year-old NRI was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger on a flight from Istanbul to Delhi. The man, identified as Krishan Ridzhal, was arrested by Delhi Police after the flight landed at IGI airport.

Police said around 4.10 am, the staff of a Turkish airline informed airport officials about an unruly passenger, arriving from Istanbul on TK-716. “A woman passenger dialled 100 after de-boarding and accused a male co-passenger of sexual harassment. On enquiry, it was learnt that the man had been masturbating,” said a police officer.

The woman had also complained to the crew and the man was shifted to another seat. Police said the woman and Ridzhal were taken to IGI Police Station, where he was arrested under IPC Section 509 before being released on bail. Police said they have recorded the statement of airline staff and have collected CCTV footage. Police said Ridzhal was carrying a Russian passport and was employed in export business.

