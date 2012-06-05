Rush for forms at post offices too

The sale of DU registration forms at post offices proved to be a success,with nearly 14,000 applicants choosing the option on Monday.

A total of 13 post offices in city were selling registration forms for admission to under-graduate courses in DU.

The rush of applicants meant that at a few post offices  Ashok Vihar head post office and Delhi GPO  reported forms sold out much before closing of sale for the day.

Those who came to the post offices to buy forms said it was a convenient option,especially for working parents.

Its a good move by DU. I work nearby,and I have come here during my lunch break to get the form, said Vasudev Sinha,at the Sansad Marg post office.

This post office is closer to my house than any college,so I have come here instead of standing in a long queue at a college in this heat. Its a good step by Delhi University, said Ankur,a student.

The fact that forms were available at post offices till 4 pm,compared to 1 pm at colleges,meant that more students are approaching us. We have sold about 1,347 forms today, said Rajbeer Singh,senior postmaster at Sarojini Nagar post office.

We had sent 2,000 forms each to 12 post offices and 1,000 to Metro station post office on the Airport Express Line. We are expecting more forms to be sold on Tuesday, said Pranav Kumar,GPO Director,who is coordinating among all post office centres.

Post offices are more accessible for people. It has been a success. We are very happy with the response, said Dr J M Khurana,Dean of Students Welfare.

Reporter is an intern with The Indian Express

