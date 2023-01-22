Running late for train, IAF sergeant makes ‘hoax bomb call’, held

A 35-year-old Indian Air Force sergeant was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call on the Mumbai Rajdhani train scheduled to depart from New Delhi railway station Saturday afternoon as he was “running late”.

DCP (Railways) Hareesh H P said at 4.48 pm, the PCR command room informed the New Delhi railway station SHO regarding a call about a bomb on a Rajdhani train scheduled for departure to Mumbai. A police team rushed to the spot along with officials from RPF. The number from which the call was made was unreachable. Another number was also found and when called, a man picked up and alleged the owner of the phone was his younger brother, an IAF sergeant.

The DCP said, “The accused was scheduled to board the train and got late.” Police said bookings in the name of the accused were checked. Based on inputs, the passenger was traced to his seat and his identity was verified through his Air Force ID card. After his phone was recovered, the call history was checked and it was found that PCR calls were made at 4.39 pm and 5.07 pm.

“The sergeant has been arrested. He disclosed he was getting late for the train as he has to go to his place of posting at Air Force Station, Santacruz, Mumbai. He joined the Airforce as Airman in 2006,” the officer said.

Police added a medical examination showed he was under the influence of alcohol.