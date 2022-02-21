scorecardresearch
Rule banning old vehicles to be enforced from April 1: Khattar

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
February 21, 2022 1:08:40 am
Gurgaon, Gurgaon news, Gurgaon old vehicles, Haryana old vehicles, Haryana news, Delhi old vehicles, old vehicles ban, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe rule of ban on plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, will be strictly enforced from April 1, 2022. File

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said according to the decision of the National Green Tribunal , the rule of ban on plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, will be strictly enforced from April 1, 2022.

He said that in the first phase, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be removed from the roads in Gurgaon. Auto drivers falling in the category will be given sufficient time to change their autos, said the CM.

He also interacted with representatives of the Auto Drivers’ Association in Gurgaon. He said  a camp will be organised on March 10, in which auto drivers can apply for new e-autos by giving their old autos.

